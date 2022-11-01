Press Release

December 1, 2022 IMEE: ONION IMPORTATION PLAN LEAVES LOW FARMGATE PRICES UNSOLVED Senator Imee Marcos said local onion farmers in at least eight provinces face a bleak Christmas if the government's plan to import the crop coincides with December harvests. Marcos explained that farmers in Regions 1 to 3 have said they are ready to harvest by the second week of December, particularly in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Tarlac. "More than 43% of red onion harvests in the next three months will take place in December, with Mindoro's harvests to follow in January," Marcos said, citing the Bureau of Plant Industry's (BPI's) November monitoring report on onions both planted and stored in previous months. The report showed an expected yield of 5,537.3 metric tons (MT) of red onions in December, out of the total expected yield of 12,837.9 MT until February next year. But the BPI said that the sum of next month's expected yield plus the 13,043.37 MT in monitored stock still point to a December supply shortage due to crop damage from Typhoon Paeng in October and increasing consumer demand toward the Holiday Season. Amid high market prices of Php280 to Php400 per kilo, the Department of Agriculture's attached agency has recommended the importation of onions. "Have we forgotten our farmers? High consumer prices are being addressed but what happens to our farmers who are reeling from farmgate prices that are half the production cost?" Marcos asked. Farmgate prices in mid-November stood at Php25 to Php27 pesos per kilo, compared to the Php45 to Php55 per kilo that farmers' groups say they need to break even at harvest time, not yet including the cost of cold storage. "Importation has been part of a cycle of price manipulation by traders in cahoots with corrupt officials in the DA and the Bureau of Customs," Marcos said. "Turning a blind eye to hoarding and smuggling leave us stuck with the stop-gap measure of importation." "Local crops are hoarded to cause an artificial shortage, then sold when consumer demand pushes up market prices. High prices then back up a call for importation that pushes down farmgate prices. Traders then buy from local farmers at depressed prices and hoard the crop once again, while smugglers profit on misdeclared and undervalued imports," the senator explained. The Senate Committee on Cooperatives chairman added that low harvest incomes will force farmers' cooperatives to compromise with traders eyeing import permits and leave small farmers unable to pay for dry and cold storage which have "already been cartelized." IMEE: MGA MAGSASAKA DEHADO SA PLANONG IMPORTASYON NG SIBUYAS Magiging malungkot ang Pasko ng mga magsisibuyas sa walong lalawigan kung itutuloy ng gobyerno ang planong importasyon na kasabay ng mga anihan sa Disyembre. Paliwanag ni Marcos, handa na ang mga onion farmers sa Region 1 hanggang Region 3 sa anihan sa ikalawang linggo ng Disyembre, partikular na sa Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, at Tarlac. "Mahigit sa 43% ng pulang sibuyas ay maaani sa susunod na buwan at masusundan ito ng mga ani sa Enero mula sa Mindoro," ayon kay Marcos na tumutukoy sa monitoring report ng Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) ngayong Nobyembre sa mga nakatanim at mga nakaimbak na sibuyas sa nagdaang mga buwan. Sa nasabing report, inaasahang makakaani ng 5,537.3 metric tons (MT) ng pulang sibuyas sa Disyembre mula sa kabuuang inaasahang ani na 12,837.9 MT hanggang sa Pebrero ng papasok na taon. Pero ayon sa BPI, ang inaasahang ani sa susunod na buwan at ang 13,043.37 MT na na-monitor na imbak ng sibuyas ay kapos pa rin para sa buong buwan ng Disyembre dahil sa matinding pinsala ng bagyong Paeng sa mga pananim noong Oktubre at pagsirit ng demand ng mga mamimili dahil sa Holiday Season. Sa gitna ng mataas na presyo ng sibuyas mula Php280 hanggang Php400 kada kilo, inirekomenda ng ahensyang nasa ilalim ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang importasyon ng mga sibuyas. "Nakakalimutan na ba natin ang ating mga magsasaka? Tinutugunan nga natin ang mataas na presyo ng bentahan para sa mga konsyumer pero ano naman ang mangyayari sa ating mga magsasaka na nalulubog na sa napakababang presyuhan mula sa taniman na halos kalahati lang ng kanilang gastusin sa produksyon?" tanong ni Marcos. Ang farmgate prices ng sibuyaa sa kalagitnaan ng buwang ito ay nasa Php25 hanggang Php27 kada kilo, kumpara sa Php45 hanggang Php55 kada kilo na inaapela ng mga magsasaka para sana makabawi man lang sila sa panahon ng anihan, hindi pa kasama rito ang kanilang gastusin sa cold storage. "Ang importasyon ay naging bahagi na ng paulit-ulit na manipulasyon sa presyuhan ng mga negosyanteng kasabwat ng mga tiwaling opisyal sa DA at Bureau of Customs," ani Marcos. "Ang pagbubulag-bulagan sa hoarding at smuggling ang umiipit sa atin sa panandaliang lunas ng importasyon." "Ang lokal na pananim ay itinatago para maging dahilan ng aritipisyal na kakulangan ng supply, pagkatapos ibinebenta naman kapag tumaas na ang presyo. Bumibili ang mga trader sa mga lokal na magsasaka sa pinakabarat na presyo at itinatago muli ang ani, habang ang mga smuggler ay kumikita sa mga misdeclared at undervalued na angkat na produkto," paliwanag ng senador. Idinagdag ng chairman ng Senate Committee on Cooperatives na ang mababang kita sa ani ang dahilan para mapilitan ang mga kooperatiba na makipag-kompromiso sa mga trader na target magkaroon ng import permit, at kakapusin naman ang mga maliliit na magsasaka sa gastos para sa dry at cold storage na "kontrolado na ng mga kartel."