REACTION OF SEN NANCY BINAY

on cannabis as an alternative for compassionate treatment

Just to be clear, ang pinag-uusapan natin dito ay hindi ang 'raw' form which is not for medical use. The issue on having it as an alternative treatment is still under debate, at magandang pakinggan natin at balansehin ang pros and cons. Kailangan natin tingnan ang mga ginawang research and studies, empirical data, percentage of cannabis content, qualifying medical conditions of patients who need it, opinions from doctors and clinicians, patient testimonials, history of enforcement, government regulations, etc.

At the end of the day, it should always be the science that would guide us. And we have to put in place the necessary safeguards, and prioritize the safety of patients.

From the treatment perspective, patient care is paramount, but we don't want the law to be abused. Mahirap na.