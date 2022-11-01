Press Release

December 12, 2022 Villar joins tree planting in Iloilo CITING the gains in planting, Senator Cynthia A. Villar exhorted the public to participate in planting activities and exert efforts to take care of the plantation. Aside from making the environment beautiful, Villar related that environmentalists all over the world preach that planting trees and shrubs improve soil and water conservation. "It helps prevent land erosion, intercept the runoff and reduce the severity of floods, increase wildlife habitat, store carbon dioxide that help in reducing global warming, moderate local climate by providing shade, regulate temperature extremes and improve the land's capacity to adapt to climate change," also said Villar while quoting environmentalists. With regards to the planting of agricultural products, she emphasized that it generates employment for our farmers. "It also strengthened food security in communities in our country," also said the chairperson of the committees on agriculture and food and environment and natural resources. She expressed confidence that the public will preserve the health and survival of our trees and other plants. "Let us exert efforts to take care of the plantation, let us not forget to take care of them to ensure they will bring us benefits," she further stated. Being a staunch advocate of the environment and agriculture, the senator said she is happy participating in planting activities. She proudly related their family and the Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) had launched planting in their homecity- Las Piñas. In 2005, they started planting bamboos at the riverside of Zapote River sa part of their "Sagip Ilog River Rehabilitation Program". "Today, you could see that those bamboos have grown completely and they not only make-up a stunning, visually nice setting, but they have been bringing us fresh air in Las Piñas," she said. "It also stabilizes our riverbanks and prevents, soil erosion," she added. The Tree-Planting Activity in the 5th District of Iloilo led by Cong. Boboy Tupas Theme: "Kaupod sa Pag-asenso ang Pag-ulikid sa Duang Manggad" (Together in our progress is to give care to natural resources). Villar, nakiisa sa tree planting in Iloilo SANHI ng benepisyo ng tree planting, nanawagan si Senator Cynthia A. Villar sa publiko na makiisa sa pagtatanim at pangalagaan ang mga halaman. Bukod sa nagiging maganda ang kapaligiran, binanggit din ni Villar ang komento ng environmentalists sa buong mundo na na mabuti ang mga halaman sa soil and water conservation. "It helps prevent land erosion, intercept the runoff and reduce the severity of floods, increase wildlife habitat, store carbon dioxide that help in reducing global warming, moderate local climate by providing shade, regulate temperature extremes and improve the land's capacity to adapt to climate change," sabi pa Villar base sa pahayag ng environmentalists. Sa pagtatanim ng agricultural products, iginiit niya na nagbibigay ito ng hanapbuhay sa ating mga magsasaka. "It also strengthened food security in communities in our country," sabi pa ng chairperson ng Senate committees on agriculture and food and environment and natural resources. Kumpiyansa rin siya na pananatiliin ng publiko ang malulusog na punong kahoy at iba pang halaman. "Let us exert efforts to take care of the plantation, let us not forget to take care of them to ensure they will bring uus benefits," ayon pa kay Villar. Bilang masugid na advocate ng kapaligiran at agrikultura, sinabi ng senador na masaya siya na lumahok sa planting activities. Ipinagmalaki niya na ang kanyang pamilya at ang Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) ay naglunsad ng mga aktibadades sa pagtanananim sa kanilang homecity- Las Piñas. Noong 2005, sinimulan nila ang pagtatanim ng kawayan sa riverside ng Zapote River bilang bahagi ng kanilang programang "Sagip Ilog River Rehabilitation Program". "Today, you could see that those bamboos have grown completely and they not only make-up a stunning, visually nice setting, but they have been bringing us fresh air in Las Piñas," ayon pa sa kanya. "It also stabilizes our riverbanks and prevents, soil erosion," dagdag pa niya Ang Tree-Planting Activity sa 5th District ng Iloilo ay pinangunahan ni Cong. Boboy Tupas Theme: "Kaupod sa Pag-asenso ang Pag-ulikid sa Duang Manggad" ("Together in our progress is to give care to natural resources").