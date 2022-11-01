Tolentino spearheads launch of 2023 Philippine ROTC Games

MANILA - It's a green light for the inaugural Philippine ROTC Games next year--under the auspices of the Office of Senator Tolentino-- after it was formally launched on Friday in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Spearheaded by the ROTC Games Executive Committee composed of the Department of National Defense (DND), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine Olympic Committee (CHED), the sports tournament is set to hold the first of a three-phased competition early in 2023--participated in by ROTC cadets from all over the country.

Geared towards holistic youth and sports development, the tournament also aims to gather promising young athletes and train them to raise the Philippine banner in future international sports competitions.

According to the ROTC Games' Honorary Chairman, Senator Francis 'Toll N. Tolentino, the games will highlight not only Filipino athletic talent, but it will likewise serve to strengthen national pride.

"The 2023 Philippine ROTC Games is a way to promote and develop camaraderie, team work, self-discipline and sportsmanship - values which I believe are extremely essential in developing bodily strength as well as strength of character," added Tolentino.

The ROTC Games shall be composed of three major phases: the sports clinics, the regional games and the national games. Young athletes will compete in the following sports categories: athletics, obstacle course racing, swimming, boxing, arnis, weightlifting (by weight categories), kickboxing (by weight categories), e-sports, basketball, volleyball, and target shooting.

Senator Tolentino is hopeful that the launch today sets the Philippine ROTC Games on the right track.

"I am optimistic that we are on the right track and that support for the 2023 Philippine ROTC Games will pour and overflow. Recognizing both challenges as well as opportunities, I am hopeful that our activity today has started the ball rolling in the right direction for the ROTC Games next year."