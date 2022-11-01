Policy on China Arrivals Are Urgently Needed--Poe

While we are all still reeling from the effects of the airport shutdown, the Executive should anticipate another pressing issue on the need for COVID testing requirements for all travelers arriving from China ahead of the expected lifting of Chinese travel restrictions on January 8.

Other countries like the US, UK, France, Canada, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel, Morocco, Italy and Spain have all reimposed their mandatory COVID tests and other rules on arrivals from China. The PH government should decide definitively on the matter and inform all travelers beforehand.

The lack of proactive policies on the matter is concerning amid the rapidly developing situation overseas. Our experience in the past three years of the pandemic has shown that delayed and uninformed COVID-related policies are sometimes more deadly than the pandemic itself.

Now that we have reopened again, we need to build confidence that the Philippines is well-positioned and, hopefully, now better informed in the fight against COVID.