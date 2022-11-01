Press Release

January 22, 2023 Gatchalian continues push for learning recovery on 'Int'l Day of Education' Ahead of the celebration of the International Day of Education on January 24, Senator Win Gatchalian continues to urge the government to implement learning recovery programs that will mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged lack of face-to-face classes. While the resumption of five days of full in-person classes is a significant step in the restoration of normalcy in the basic education sector, Gatchalian emphasized that the failure to address learning loss will lead to a deepening of economic scars. Based on the World Bank's simulation analysis of learning losses, the learning adjusted years of schooling (LAYS) will decrease from 7.5 years to around six years. This means that 12 years of basic education will only be equivalent to around six years of effective schooling because of the pandemic. The National Economic and Development Authority's (NEDA) revised estimates further show that the Philippine economy will lose P10.1 trillion over the next 40 years because of the suspension of in-person classes. To avert the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gatchalian has proposed the establishment of a national learning intervention program, known as the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program. The proposed ARAL Program is outlined in Senate Bill No.1604 or the ARAL Program, which Gatchalian authored. This proposed measure will be grounded on premises such as well-systematized tutorial sessions, well-designed learning remediation plans and resources, and the careful determination and assessment of learners, among others. The ARAL Program will prioritize reading and numeracy. It will focus on essential learning competencies in Language and Mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and Science for Grades 3 to 10. The program shall also focus on strengthening the numeracy and literacy skills of Kindergarten learners. "Bagama't ang pagbabalik ng face-to-face classes ay mahalagang hakbang sa pagbabalik-normal ng ating sektor ng edukasyon, kailangan pa rin nating magpatupad ng mga programa upang tugunan ang mas malalim pang naging pinsala ng pandemya, lalo na sa kakayahan at kaalaman ng ating mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The World Bank also estimates that learning poverty as of June 2022 in the Philippines is 90.9%. Learning poverty is the percentage of children aged 10 who cannot read or understand a simple story. Panawagan ni Gatchalian sa Int'l Day of Education: Ipagpatuloy ang pagsulong sa learning recovery Ilang araw bago ang International Day of Education sa Enero 24, patuloy na hinihimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pamahalaan na magpatupad ng mga learning recovery programs na tutugon sa pinsalang dinulot ng COVID-19 pandemic tulad ng kawalan ng face-to-face classes. Bagama't mahalagang hakbang tungo sa pagbabalik-normal ng sektor ng edukasyon ang limang araw na face-to-face classes, nagbabala si Gatchalian na magkakaroon lalo ng dagok sa ekonomiya ang kabiguan sa pagtugon sa learning loss. Tinataya ng World Bank na bababa sa anim na taon mula 7.5 taon ang learning adjusted years of schooling (LAYS). Ibig sabihin, magiging katumbas na lamang ng 6 o 7 taon ang 12 taon ng basic education dahil sa pandemya. Batay naman sa revised estimates ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), mawawala sa ekonomiya ng bansa ang P10.1 trilyong piso sa susunod na 40 taon dahil sa kawalan ng face-to-face classes. Upang matugunan ang pinsalang dulot ng pandemya, nagpanukala si Gatchalian ng isang national learning intervention program na kikilalanin bilang Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program. Naka-detalye ang panukalang batas sa Senate Bill No. 1604 na si Gatchalian ang may akda. Bahagi ng panukalang batas ang mga sistematikong tutorial sessions, learning remediation plans at resources, maayos na pagsuri sa kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral, at iba pa. Bibigyang prayoridad ng ARAL Program ang pagbabasa at pagbibilang. Tututukan nito ang essential learning competencies sa Language at Mathematics para sa Grades 1 hanggang 10, at Science para sa Grades 3 hanggang 10. Tututukan din ng programa ang pagpapatatag sa numeracy at literacy skills ng mga mag-aaral sa Kindergarten. "Bagama't ang pagbabalik ng face-to-face classes ay mahalagang hakbang sa pagbabalik-normal ng ating sektor ng edukasyon, kailangan pa rin nating magpatupad ng mga programa upang tugunan ang mas malalim pang naging pinsala ng pandemya, lalo na sa kakayahan at kaalaman ng ating mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Tinataya naman ng World Bank na buhat noomg Hunyo 2022, umabot na sa 90.9% ang learning poverty sa Pilipinas. Ang learning poverty ang bilang ng mga batang sampung taong gulang na hindi marunong bumasa o umunawa ng maikling kwento.