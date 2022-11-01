Press Release

January 23, 2023 Villar cites gains of good seeds Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. Villar yesterday exhorted the public and all concerned government agencies to continue supporting the local seed industry, saying it is the foundation of a productive agriculture. "Continuous production and development of seeds is necessary because the availability of quality seeds are the key to successful farming," said Villar during the 5th National Seed Summit at Great Eastern Hotel / Aberdeen Court Exterior in Quezon City. "In return, quality seeds results to increased production and income for the farmers," added Villar in the summit initiated by the Bureau of Plant Industry - National Seed Industry Council (BPI- NSIC) with the theme, "Sustaining the Gains of the Seed Industry towards Productivity and Food Security". The event aims to gather stakeholders in the seed sector such as farmers, seed growers, seed dealers and technical experts to discuss issues confronting the seed industry. In her speech, Villar also cited the UN - Food and Agriculture Organization, which stated that seed system is one of the pillars of agricultural development and food security. "They make an important contribution to ensure and support food security and nutrition. Good seeds play an important role in maintaining the resistance to pests, diseases and climate change," further said the senator. Villlar said this is reason why in the 2023 national budget deliberation, she pushed for additional P100 million budget for the Bureau of Plant Industry. (BPI). The additional funding , she said, will bankroll the development of the 5 BPI Centers located in Baguio and Los Baños, Laguna in Luzon, La Granja, Negros Occidental and Guimaras in Visayas, and Davao in Mindanao. She said this would capacitate the centers to develop quality seeds of vegetable and fruit varieties and teach the seed growers to promote them to other farmers. Futhermore, the senator mentioned RA7308, or the Act to promote and develop the seed industry in the Philippines and create a National Seed Industry Council which shall have the direct responsibility for the production distribution. and regulation of breeder, among others. The law also provides that UP Los Banos shall provide leadership in plant biotechnology activities.The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PHILRICE) shall develop an appropriate rice variety designed under Philippine conditions and propagate them. The Board of Investment (BOI) shall promulgate necessary rules for the development of the seed industry while the private sector of the seed industry shall direct their collective efforts towards an increased and more active cooperation and coordination with the government agencies. Farmers' organizations shall take active part in the conservation of the plant genetic resources of the nation. Villar, tinukoy ang mga benepisyo ng mabuting binhi (seeds) HINILING kahapon ni Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sa publiko at lahat ng mga kinalamang ahensiya ng pamahalaan na patuloy na suportahan ang local seed industry dahil ito ang pundasyon ng produktibong agrikultura. "Continuous production and development of seeds is necessary because the availability of quality seeds are the key to successful farming," ani Villar sa 5th National Seed Summit sa Great Eastern Hotel / Aberdeen Court Exterior sa Quezon City. "In return, quality seeds results to increased production and income for the farmers," dagdag pa ni Villar sa summit na itinaguyod ng Bureau of Plant Industry - National Seed Industry Council (BPI- NSIC) na may paksang, "Sustaining the Gains of the Seed Industry towards Productivity and Food Security". Layunin ng summit na pagsama-samahin ang stakeholders sa seed sector gaya ng mga magsasaka, seed growers, seed dealers at technical experts upang talakayin ang mga isyung kinahaharap ng seed industry. Sa kanyang pananalita, binanggit ni Villar ang UN - Food and Agriculture Organization na nagsabing isa sa mga haligi ng agricultural development at food security ang seed system. "They make an important contribution to ensure and support food security and nutrition. Good seeds play an important role in maintaining the resistance to pests, diseases and climate change," ayon pa sa senador. Aniya, ito ang rason kung bakit isinulong niya sa 2023 national budget deliberation ang karagdagang P100 million budget para sa Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI). Gagamitin ang karagdagang pondo sa development ng limang BPI Centers na nasa Baguio at Los Baños, Laguna sa Luzon; La Granja, Negros Occidental at Guimaras sa Visayas at Davao sa Mindanao. Bunga nito, makagagawa sila ng dekalidad na binhi ng gulay at prutas at matuturuan ang seed growers na isulong ito sa iba pang magsasaka. Binanggit din niya ang RA7308 o ang batas na nagsusulong at nagpapaunlad sa seed industry at magbubuo sa National Seed Industry Council Ang UP Los Banos naman ang mangunguna sa plant biotechnology activities.Ang Philippine Rice Research Institute (PHILRICE) ang magde-develop ng rice variety na naaayon sa kondisyon sa Pilipinas. Gagawa naman ng ang Board of Investment (BOI) ng polisiya sa development ng seed industry. Kailangan din sa adhikaing ito ang kooperasyon ng pribadong sektor at samahan ng mga magsasaka.