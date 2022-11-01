Senate hails 2022 TOWNS Awardees

For their commitment to serve the country and for making a positive impact on our nation's development, the Senate adopted on Monday, January 23, 2023, a resolution hailing The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service (TOWNS) 2022 awardees.

Senate Adopted Resolution No. 39 introduced by Sen. Sonny Angara was unanimously adopted by the Senate, taking into consideration SRNs 250, 252, 283, and 312 recognizing the TOWNS 2022 awardees, who were chosen out of 70 nominees across the country.

The TOWNS awardees were: Ani Rosa Almario (Education and Entrepreneurship), Rubilen Amit (Sports), Dr. Pia D. Bagamasbad (Molecular Biology), Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho (Medicine & Public Health), Dr. Erika Fille Legara (Data Science), Keisha Alena Mayuga (Transport Planning), Ana Patricia Non (Community Service), Anna Rosario Oposa (Marine Ecology Conservation), Patricia Marie Ranada (Investigative Journalism), Georgina Romero (Women Empowerment Through Information and Communications Technology), and Dr. Aletta T. Yñiguez (Marine Science).

"I hope they (TOWNS awardees) will serve as true inspiration to everyone to use their talents and skills in uplifting the lives of our fellow Filipinos and for nation-building," Angara said in Filipino.

All senators were made co-sponsor of the adopted resolution.

The TOWNS award is given to Filipinas age 21 to 50 who have shown outstanding dedication, exceptional talent, and careers that have contributed in a positive way to society.

The TOWNS Foundation Inc. is a national organization of dynamic and effective women who have been helping transform the lives of the Filipinos.