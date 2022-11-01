Press Release

January 26, 2023 Tulfo proposes use of Health Rating System on packed food products Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a measure mandating the use of a health rating system on the labels of packaged food products, in addition to the standard nutritional facts label. In filing Senate Bill (SB) No. 1684, Tulfo underscored the need to arm Filipinos with the necessary information on the food they choose to consume to help save them from life-threatening diseases. "The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of health and wellness; this includes comprehensive knowledge of the food individuals consume. Undeniably, people who maintain a healthy diet will have a lower risk of serious illnesses and enjoy a better quality of life," the bill's explanatory note read. According to the Department of Health (DOH), the leading cause of death in the Philippines are diseases of the heart, vascular system, and respiratory system, along with malignant cancers, and diabetes. It can be recalled that Tulfo earlier raised concern about the high level of sodium in instant noodles and canned sardines, which are popular among the low-income families who are not aware of the health hazards of consuming these. Tulfo said the use of a Rating System on labels of packaged food products, as proposed on SB No. 1684, will allow Filipinos to have a better knowledge of the food they eat. The Health Rating System measures the overall nutritional profile of packaged food products from one "1" (the least nutritious) to five "5" (the most nutritious). The said rating system is calculated based on the total Energy or Kilojoules, saturated fat, sodium, sugar content and fiber. In terms of labelling, The Health Rating System will be placed at the front of the packaged food product. In addition to this, the packaged food product's nutrient content will be shown below or beside the Health Rating. Tulfo sinusulong ang pagkakaroon ng Health Rating System Sinusulong ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang paggamit ng Health Rating System sa labels ng mga packaged food products, bilang karagdagan sa standard nutritional facts label. Sa paghain ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 1684, binigyang diin ng Senador na mahalagang magkaroon ng sapat na impormasyon ang mga mamimili tungkol sa mga pagkaing binibili nila para maiwasan din ang mga nakamamatay na sakit. "The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of health and wellness; this includes comprehensive knowledge of the food individuals consume. Undeniably, people who maintain a healthy diet will have a lower risk of serious illnesses and enjoy a better quality of life," nakasaad sa explanatory note ng panukalang batas. Ayon sa Department of Health (DOH), ang pangunahing sanhi ng kamatayan sa Pilipinas ay ang mga sakit sa puso, vascular system, respiratory system, kasama ang mga malignant cancer at diabetes. Matatandaang nauna nang nagpahayag ng pagkabahala si Tulfo tungkol sa mataas na level ng sodium sa instant noodles at de-latang sardinas, na madalas na kinakain ng mga taong nagmumula sa mahirap na pamilya. Ang paggamit ng nasabing Rating System ay magpapalawak sa kaalaman ng mga consumers tungkol sa mga pagkaing kinokonsumo nila. Sinusukat ng Health Rating System ang pangkalahatang nutritional profile ng mga packaged food products mula sa "1" (least nutritious) hanggang "5" (most nutritious). Ang nasabing rating system ay kinakalkula batay sa kabuuang Energy o Kilojoules, saturated fat, sodium, sugar content at fiber. Ang Health Rating System ay ilalagay sa harap ng nakabalot na produkto ng pagkain.