January 28, 2023 Gatchalian seeks social protection for freelance workers Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill seeking to provide social protection for freelance workers in the country as the sector is expected to sustain growth moving forward. "Freelancing has become a significant career choice, especially among our young workers even before the COVID-19 pandemic. With the expected rise of freelance workers in years to come, we need to ensure that social protection schemes are suitable and responsive to the needs of freelance workers," Gatchalian said, when he filed Senate Bill No. 945 or the Freelancers Protection Act. The lawmaker said the proposed measure seeks to provide multiple social protections to the ever-growing sector of freelance workers in the country given the demands of the global economy and the consequences of this global pandemic, the foremost of which is providing an avenue to formalize the sector. "Formalization can lead to better protection and provision of social services such as credit opportunities and training, among others, for our 'new normal' workforce," Gatchalian emphasized. As of June 2021, data from the Creative Economy Council of the Philippines (CECP) showed that around 1.5 million Filipinos were contributing to the gig economy. Also, a study conducted by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and the World Intellectual Property Organization showed that in 2021, the creative or copy-right-based industries' contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) was P661.23 billion or 7.3% of the domestic economy. If enacted into law, the proposed measure is expected to afford even treatment of employment to freelance workers, improve their working conditions, and simplify their tax registrations, among others. "Inaasahan natin na lalo pang lalawak ang saklaw ng freelancing sa mga dadating na taon at kaakibat nito ang paglago ng kanilang kontribusyon sa ekonomiya ng bansa kaya't dapat mabigyan ng karampatang proteksyon ang ating mga freelance workers," Gatchalian said. Dapat bigyan ng social protection ang freelance workers - Gatchalian Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na naglalayong magbigay ng social protection para sa mga freelance workers kasunod ng inaasahang patuloy ang paglago ng gig economy sa bansa. "Ang freelancing ay isa nang makabuluhang karera, lalo na sa mga kabataang nagtatrabaho bago pa man ang pandemya ng COVID-19. Sa inaasahang pagtaas ng freelance workers sa darating na mga taon, kailangan nating tiyakin na ang mga social protection scheme ay angkop at tumutugon sa mga pangangailangan ng mga freelance workers," ani Gatchalian, noong inihain niya ang Senate Bill No. 945 o ang Freelancers Protection Act. Sinabi ng mambabatas na ang panukalang batas ay naglalayong magbigay ng social protection sa patuloy na lumalagong sektor ng mga freelance workers sa bansa dahil na rin sa inaasahang pagtaas ng demand para sa ganitong uri ng trabaho na lalo pang tumaas dahil sa pandemya. Inaasahan din na magbibigay daan ang batas upang gawing pormal ang sektor. "Ang pormalisasyon ay maaaring humantong sa mas mahusay na proteksyon at pagbibigay ng mga social services tulad ng credit opportunities, pagsasanay o training, at iba pa, para sa mga manggagawa ng 'new norma'," sabi ni Gatchalian. Noong Hunyo 2021, ipinakita ng datos mula sa Creative Economy Council of the Philippines (CECP) na mayroong humigit-kumulang 1.5 milyong Pilipino ang nakapag-ambag sa tinatawag na gig economy. Noong 2021 din ay lumabas sa pag-aaral na isinagawa ng Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) at ng World Intellectual Property Organization na ang kontribusyon ng creative o copy-right-based na mga industriya sa gross domestic product (GDP) ng bansa ay P661.23 bilyon o 7.3% ng ekonomiya ng bansa. Kapag naging batas, ang naturang panukala ng senador ay inaasahang makapagbibigay ng patas na pagtrato sa mga freelance workers, magpapabuti ng kondisyon ng kanilang pagtatrabaho, magpapasimple kanilang tax registrations, at maraming iba pa. "Inaasahan natin na lalo pang lalawak ang saklaw ng freelancing sa mga dadating na taon at kaakibat nito ang paglago ng kanilang kontribusyon sa ekonomiya ng bansa kaya't dapat mabigyan ng karampatang proteksyon ang ating mga freelance workers," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.