Press Release

February 4, 2023 HONTIVEROS MEETS WITH ONION FARMERS OF MINDORO; URGES DA, DTI TO BUILD MORE COLD STORAGE FACILITIES OCCIDENTAL MINDORO -- Senator Risa Hontiveros visited the town of San Jose this week to meet with the onion growers of Occidental Mindoro and discuss concerns pertaining to the onion crisis and other agricultural crises. "Support our farmers. Ito ang susi para mapunan ang suplay na kailangan ng buong bansa. Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng magsasaka kaysa sa interes ng kung sino mang trader o importer," she said. Occidental Mindoro is located in Region 4-B, the nation's largest onion-producing region together with Region 3. Hontiveros was joined by former Senator and Presidential Assistant for Food Security and Agricultural Modernization Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan last Thursday. During the consultation, affected farmers of Mamburao and Bulalacao in Oriental Mindoro conveyed to Hontiveros a number of concerns, including the insufficiency of cold storage facilities, which contributes to their harvest and revenue losses. The farmers also stated that the onion price should not fall below P100 per kilogram in order for them to recuperate their capital. Some of them sold their produce for as low as P8, hindering their capacity to earn a decent income. Hontiveros then urged the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry to develop new cold storage facilities in Mindoro, Nueva Ecija, Ilocos, and Pangasinan to decrease these losses and aid farmers in obtaining higher prices for their produce. "We should give farmers what they need. Bago magsimula ang budget hearings ng Senado, dapat na maglabas ng plano ang DA at DTI para magkaroon na ng sapat na cold storage facilities ang ating mga magsasaka. Malaking kaluwagan ito hindi lang sa magsasaka, kundi sa mga konsyumer dahil maiiwasan na ang biglaang pagtaas sa presyo ng bilihin," Hontiveros said. Hontiveros also noted that the country can also adopt the practice in India where the government provides concessional financing so the private sector will build more cold storage facilities. This way, she stated, the small farmers can be prioritized and the investment will happen in the first years even if the facility utilization may be low towards the end of the year. "It does not have to be heavy on the budget. Eventually the availability of cold storage facilities will be a catalyst for the production of other seasonal farm produce," she said. She also pointed out that a microfinance program is essential so that farmers without cash on hand to pay for cold storage facilities are not compelled to sell their produce at a much lower price. "Kailangan ng mga pagbabago at reporma sa agrikultura upang hindi na ito maging dagdag-pasanin pa sa ating mga magsasaka at mamimili na nagkakasya na lang sa kakaunting puhunan at budget para buhayin ang pamilya," Hontiveros concluded. HONTIVEROS, NAKIPAGPULONG SA ONION FARMERS NG MINDORO; HINIMOK ANG DA, DTI NA MAGTAYO NG DAGDAG NA COLD STORAGE FACILITIES OCCIDENTAL MINDORO -- Bumisita si Senador Risa Hontiveros sa bayan ng San Jose upang makipagpulong sa mga nagtatanim ng sibuyas ng Occidental Mindoro at talakayin ang mga isyu tungkol sa krisis sa sibuyas at iba pang krisis sa agrikultura. "Support our farmers. Ito ang susi para mapunan ang suplay na kailangan ng buong bansa. Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng magsasaka kaysa sa interes ng kung sino mang trader o importer," ani Hontiveros. Ang Occidental Mindoro ay matatagpuan sa Rehiyon 4-B, rehiyong may pinakamalaking produksyon ng sibuyas sa bansa kasama ng Region 3. Kasama ni Hontiveros si dating Senador at Presidential Assistant para sa Food Security at Agricultural Modernization na si Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan nitong Huwebes. Sa kanilang konsultasyon sa mga apektadong magsasaka ng Mamburao at Bulalacao sa Oriental Mindoro, nabanggit nila kay Hontiveros ang ilang isyung kanilang kinakaharap, kabilang ang kakulangan ng mga pasilidad ng cold storage, na sanhi sa kanilang pagkalugi sa ani at kita. Ipinahayag din ng mga magsasaka na hindi dapat bababa sa P100 kada kilo ang presyo ng sibuyas para mabawi nila ang kanilang kapital. Ilan sa kanila ay nagbenta ng ani sa halagang P8, na hadlang sa kanilang kakayahang magkaroon ng disenteng kita. Dahil dito, hinimok ni Hontiveros ang Department of Agriculture at ang Department of Trade and Industry na magtayo ng mga bagong cold storage facility sa Mindoro, Nueva Ecija, Ilocos, at Pangasinan upang iwasan ang pagkalugi ng mga magsasaka at tulungan silang maibenta ng mas mataas na presyo ang kanilang ani. "We should give farmers what they need. Bago magsimula ang budget hearings ng Senado, dapat na maglabas ng plano ang DA at DTI para magkaroon na ng sapat na cold storage facilities ang ating mga magsasaka. Malaking kaluwagan ito hindi lang sa magsasaka, kundi sa mga konsyumer dahil maiiwasan na ang biglaang pagtaas sa presyo ng bilihin," ani Hontiveros. Ayon kay Hontiveros, mahalaga rin na magkaroon ng isang microfinance program upang ang mga magsasaka na walang cash na pambayad para sa mga cold storage facility ay hindi mapipilitang ibenta ang kanilang ani sa mas mababang presyo. "Kailangan ng mga pagbabago at reporma sa agrikultura upang hindi na ito maging dagdag-pasanin pa sa ating mga magsasaka at mamimili na nagkakasya na lang sa kakaunting puhunan at budget para buhayin ang pamilya," pagtatapos ng Senador. ********* Note: CLICK HERE FOR THE GOOGLE DRIVE LINK FOR VIDEOS OF THE SAN JOSE, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO EVENTS: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13nzcJH0sS_BwEY_rdVrV9yTbXD1ryOa2