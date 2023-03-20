Senate approves separation, conversion of more schools

The Senate passed on third and final reading several local bills that seek to separate, convert and establish schools in the country.

Committee on Basic Education chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian steered the immediate passage of 12 House bills in the upper chamber on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Senators unanimously approved bills that would separate schools and turn them into independent elementary and high schools, namely: Baclay National High School (House Bill No. 6660) and Ramon Magsaysay National High School (HBN 6661), both in Zamboanga Del Sur; Gaspar Danwata National High School in Malita, Davao Occidental (HBN 6668); Ambatutong Elementary School in Paracelis, Mountain Province (HBN 6699); and Mariano Gomes National High School in Bacoor, Cavite (HBN 6700).

"Separating these extension or annex schools from their mother schools would help ensure that the growing needs of these schools would be met, and that the highest standard of education will be provided to the students," Gatchalian said.

Also getting the nod of lawmakers were bills for the conversion of remote elementary schools into integrated schools: Bukid Integrated School (HBN 6663), the Tribal Filipino School (TFS) of Tambelang Integrated School (HBN 6664), and the Kidaman Integrated School (HBN 6665), all in Davao Occidental; as well as the Hibao-An Integrated School (HBN 6695), and the Nabitasan Integrated School (HBN 6696), both in Iloilo City.

"By passing these bills, we can ensure that our learners can finish both elementary and secondary education, thus providing them and their families with better economic opportunities in the future," Gatchalian explained.

Likewise, bills calling for the establishment of the Mabca National High School in Sagnay, Camarines Sur (HBN 6669), and the Bolila National High School in Malita, Davao Occidental (HBN 6697) hurdled the Senate on final reading.

The establishment of the said schools will help "secure a brighter future for the growing population of these communities," Gatchalian said.