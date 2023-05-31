Press Release

May 31, 2023 Senate adopts resolutions commending Filipino medalists in SEA Games The Senate on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, adopted five resolutions congratulating and commending Filipino athletes who brought pride and honor to the Philippines by bringing a total of 260 medals from the recently concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games held from May 5 to 17, 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sponsored Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 619, taking into consideration SR Nos. 621, 622, 623, 625, and 640; Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino (SRN 617 and 618), taking into consideration SRN 639; Sen. Sonny Angara (SRN 632); and Sen. Joel Villanueva (SRN 633), taking into consideration SRN 634, respectively. The Philippine team won a total of 260 medals broken down as follows: 58 gold medals; 85 silver medals; and 117 bronze medals. "The performance of our Filipino athletes at the 32nd SEA Games brings pride and honor to the country and serves as an inspiration for all Filipino athletes to strive for excellence in future international sports competitions," Villar stated in her resolution. "It is appropriate and befitting that we extend our recognition and congratulate our Filipino athletes who have exemplified excellence and distinctions which have brought pride and honor to our country," said Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go sponsor of SRN 625. "Gilas Pilipinas' victory is a testament to the Philippines' growing reputation in the world of basketball. Gilas' win not only cements their position as one of the top teams in the region but also puts them in an excellent position to compete on the global stage," Tolentino stressed. As for the Philippine Kickboxing Team, Tolentino said it deserves the highest praise, recognition and commendation for bringing pride and inspiration to the Filipino people and "for showing to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipino sports excellence." "Their recent performance not only showcased the prowess of our 17 Filipino athletes but also their determination to bring home the glory to a proud and 18 grateful nation," Angara said, as he congratulates the Philippine National Soft Tennis Team. "The Philippine National ARNIS Team (PNAT) delivered strong performances against worthy competitors throughout all the categories, and managed the incredible feat of landing 12 podium finishes overall, with six gold medals, two silver medals, and four bronze medals across all the categories," Villanueva said. Based on record, the Philippines sent a total of 846 Filipino Athletes who participated in 36 sports categories at the 32nd SEA Games. The SEA Games, which originated In 1959 in Thailand, is a biennial multi-sport competition serving as a venue to hone the skills of the athletes of the participating countries, as well as to strengthen the cooperation and camaraderie among the existing 11 countries of Southeast Asia namely: Brunei; Cambodia; Indonesia; Laos; Malaysia; Myanmar; Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; Timor-Leste; and Vietnam.