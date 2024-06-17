Press Release

June 17, 2024 Villar recognizes the beauty and excellence of LGBTQIA+ community; holds 1st Pride Month Celebration Sen. Cynthia A. Villar on Saturday led the first-ever Pride Month Celebration in Las Piñas City as she cited the need to forego of sexual discrimination. "We are celebrating the different sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions, which encourage acceptance and respect in our city," stressed Villar. The Pride Month Celebration in their city, Villar said, intends to acknowledge the importance, the ability, the handsomeness and beauty, and advocacies of our LGBTQIA +community. "Today, we are happy to be together to appreciate the significance and beauty of our differences," also said the senator who was joined by her son Senator Mark Villar and daughter Deputy House Majority Leader Camille Villar and the city's councilors and barangay officials. Despite our differences, the senator noted that"we can still be united and be glad." "I am so happy to see the LGBTQIA+community of Las Piñas proudly participated in our celebration today," said Villar who said she was so astounded with the colorful and stunning costunrs of all the gay-participants in the parade and the "Las Piñas Binibining Bahaghari 2024 Pageant." "You are all wonderful! Our celebration of Pride Month was filled with merry-makings and amazing things which started with the Pride Parade participated by all barangays and associations of our LGBTQIA-+community here in Las Piñas." The Pride Parade, the senator said, gave vibrant colors and glitters to our streets and the shouts and appreciation gave more energy and inspiration to all participants who sent the signal- "there is unity and love in diversity." Aside from the search for most beautiful gay in the city, the Villars, in event at The Tent, also gave the "Las Piñas Pride Awards." The award was bestowed to Las Piñeros who are members of LGBTQIA+community who excel in the field of beauty and fashion, culture and arts; sports; community service; education and academe; and livelihood. Villar, kinilala ang kagandahan at kagalingan ng LGBTQIA+community; 1st Pride Month Celebration, itinampok PINANGUNAHAN ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar noong Sabado ang 1st Pride Month Celebration sa Las Piñas City kasabay ng panawagang wakasan ang sexual discrimination. "We are celebrating the different sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions, which encourage acceptance and respect in our city," giit ni Villar. Inihayag din niya na layunin ng Pride Month Celebration na tukuyin ang kahalagahan, abilidad, kaguwapuhan at kagandahan at mga adbokasiya ng ating LGBTQIA +community. "Today, we are happy to be together to appreciate the significance and beauty of our differences," ani pa ng senador na sinamahan sa pagdiriwang ng kanyang mga anak na sina also said the Senator Mark Villar at House Deputy Majority Leader Camille Villar at ng mga konsehal at opisyal ng barangay. Sa kabila ng mga pagkakaiba, iginiit ni Villar na maaari rin naman tayong magkaisa at maging masaya. "I am so happy to see the LGBTQIA+community of Las Piñas proudly participated in our celebration today," ani ng senador na nagsabing naaliw siya sa makululay at magagadang suot ng mga lumahok sa parada at sa "Las Piñas Binibining Bahaghari 2024 Pageant." "You are all wonderful! Our celebration of Pride Month was filled with merry-makings and amazing things which started with the Pride Parade participated by all barangays and associations of our LGBTQIA-+community here in Las Piñas" Ani senador, nagningning at naging makulay ang pagdaan ng parada. Ang mga sigaw at palakpapak ang naging inspirasyon ng mga lumahok para mas higit nilang galingan ang kanilang performances. Naghatid din sila ng senyales na- "there is unity and love in diversity." Bukod sa pagpili most beautiful gay" sa siyudad na ginanap sa The Tent, pinarangalan din ng mga Villar ang mga Las Pinero na kasapi ng LGBTQIA+community dahil sa kanilang natatanging nagawa sa larangan ng beauty and fashion, culture and arts; sports; community service; education and academe; and livelihood.