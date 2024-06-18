STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE LATEST AYUNGIN SHOAL ENCOUNTER

I am deeply outraged and extremely troubled by these latest hostile actions by the China Coast Guard near Ayungin Shoal. This is an unacceptable act of aggression, a direct affront to our sovereignty, and a blatant violation of our rights under international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Philippines has consistently sought peaceful and diplomatic means to resolve maritime disputes, adhering to mutual respect and cooperation principles. Yet the CCG demonstrated a complete disregard for these principles and has engaged in provocative actions to escalate tensions in our territorial waters further.

I strongly demand that China cease these provocative actions immediately and respect our sovereign rights. Our government will take all necessary measures to protect our people and uphold our national interests.

I urge the international community to come together in denouncing this imprudent behavior and to lend their support to our plea for justice and accountability.