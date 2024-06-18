Press Release

June 18, 2024 Bong Go attends the Floral Artists of Davao's Padre de Familia exhibit in San Juan City In a celebration of creativity and artistic expression, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Floral Artists of Davao Association Inc.'s Padre de Familia event on Sunday, June 16, at GH Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City. Organized in collaboration with the Gem Gam Art Gallery, the event aimed to provide a platform for Davao artists to showcase their talents and further develop their creative skills. The Floral Artists of Davao Association, under the leadership of Josie Tionko and Rita Bustamante, has been a significant force in promoting artistic endeavors in the region. This year, their collaboration with Gemarie Gamas of Gem Gam Art Gallery added a new dimension to their efforts. According to Go, the association has consistently found opportunities to achieve its mission of amplifying the creative voices of its members, expressing, "Sa bawat likha, nakikita natin ang pagmamahal at pagkalinga na inyong inilalaan. Ito ay simbolo ng buhay, pag-asa, at kagandahan na nagdudulot ng kasiyahan sa ating mga puso." Known as Mr. Malasakit for his unwavering support for various community initiatives, Senator Go's involvement underscored the importance of nurturing artistic talent in the country. In his message, he emphasized the role of art in cultural enrichment and community building, expressing his admiration for the dedication and passion of the Davao artists. "Nais ko rin pong kilalanin ang inyong pagsisikap na pagyamanin ang inyong industriya. Ang inyong talento at pagkamalikhain ay nagbibigay ng inspirasyon hindi lamang sa ating mga kababayan, kundi pati na rin sa mga susunod na henerasyon ng mga artist," expressed Go. "Bilang inyong lingkod, patuloy kong susuportahan ang mga inisyatiba na nagpapalago ng ating kultura at sining. Nawa'y magsilbing inspirasyon ang "Padre de Familia" sa marami pang darating na proyekto at mga exhibit na magpapakita ng yaman ng ating kultura," he mentioned. Last year, the Floral Artists of Davao Association's "Gahum sa Buwak" event earned them the prestigious Anvil Silver Award and a Stevie Award for Asia and the Pacific. This year's Padre de Familia event promised to build on that success, offering an even grander showcase of artistic excellence. The event featured a diverse array of floral artworks, demonstrating the unique creativity and skill of the Davao artists. Attendees had the opportunity to appreciate the intricate designs and innovative approaches taken by the artists, reflecting the vibrant cultural heritage of Davao and Mindanao. The Floral Artists of the Davao Association and Gem Gam Art Gallery extended their gratitude to Senator Bong Go for his support and to all who attended, making the Padre de Familia event a resounding success. Earlier that day, Go was in Ibajay, Aklan where he assisted indigent students and visited a Super Health Center and an emergency complex in Ibajay District Hospital He also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay - Guimaras Chapter in Malay town.