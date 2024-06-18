Press Release

June 18, 2024 Bong Go advocates for continued improvements in the working conditions of Filipino healthcare workers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his strong advocacy for significantly better working conditions for Filipino health workers, focusing on increased salaries, release of health emergency allowances due to them, and essential enhancements to hospital infrastructure and equipment so they could properly fulfill their mandate to protect the health of Filipinos. During an ambush interview on Sunday, June 16, after aiding students in Ibajay, Aklan, Go addressed several critical issues facing the health sector in the country. Highlighting the alarming shortage of resources, as confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH), he emphasized, "According to DOH, talagang kulang. This is sad and alarming, nakakalungkot po." His concern underscores the pressing need to improve the financial compensation for health workers, "Importante talaga rito, taasan 'yung sweldo. Increase their take-home pay." In his vigorous push for these reforms, Go specified that the unpaid Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) for health workers should be expedited. He stressed that such compensation is long overdue: "Bayaran nga dapat 'yung Health Emergency Allowance kaagad. Kaya 'yun po'y pinupukpok ko ang DOH at DBM (Department of Budget and Management)." In a series of public hearings conducted by the Senate Committee on Health chaired by Go, he has been appealing to pertinent agencies to expedite the release of the long-overdue HEA owed to healthcare workers for their critical service during the pandemic. Last Congress, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate of the Republic Act No. 11712, which grants benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency in the country, he continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers. "Nag-hearing kami kada buwan at nangako naman sila (DOH at DBM) doon sa hearing mismo na tutugunan nila. Dahil ako po'y naniniwala na services rendered na po yan ng mga health workers natin," he affirmed. As the pandemic spotlighted the heroism of healthcare workers, Go argued for immediate action to remedy the backlog of owed benefits: "Sa panahon ng pandemya, sila ang hero. Ibigay sa kanila ang nararapat. Ibigay na kaagad soon at pinagpawisan nila ito, pinagpaguran nila ito." Further, he vowed to persistently advocate for these issues until they are fully resolved by 2025, as pledged by DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman. "Kaya hindi po akong titigil, pupukpukin ko sila. Hangga't mabayaran nila by 2025," he declared. Go also highlighted the importance of improving the physical conditions of government hospitals. He underscored the importance of ensuring that health facilities are fully equipped and well-maintained, enabling health workers to provide care in a comfortable and effective environment. "Dapat, kumpleto 'yung mga gusali, infrastructure, equipment, facilities para meron po silang maayos na pasilidad upang komportable pong makapaglilingkod ang ating mga health workers," he said. Finally, Go also mentioned that he supported the passage of Republic Act 11509, or the "Doktor Para sa Bayan Act", which establishes a Medical Scholarship and Return Service Program for deserving and qualified Filipino students to pursue medical studies in State Universities and Colleges or in Private Higher Education Institutions in regions where no SUCs are offering a medical course. Former President Rodrigo Duterte signed the measure in 2021. To end, Go emphasized the urgency of government action to prevent further delays and deficiencies in providing for health workers: "So 'yan po'y dapat tugunan ng gobyerno kaagad sa ngayon para hindi po tayo magkaroon ng backlog o pagkukulang sa ating mga medical workers."