STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY

on the ramming of PH supply vessel near Ayungin Shoal, WPS

I strongly condemn the unnecessary, insensitive and irresponsible action made by the Chinese Coast Guard on June 17 by patently ramming our mission ship near Ayungin Shoal.

Mahirap paniwalaan na ang supply ship pa ang may sala samantalang maraming ulat ng mga katulad na insidente ng pagbangga ng CCC sa ating mga bangka maging mga sasakyang-dagat ng mga foreign-flagged vessels.

I call on the Chinese Coast Guard to exercise restraint and urge them to be good friends and neighbors with the Philippines as our country is to them.

We will continue to stand firm in our resolve to protect our people and our sovereignty. The safety and well-being of our citizens will always be paramount.

If China indeed values our friendship, we want them to understand that we don't hurt our friends.

We are never the aggressors.