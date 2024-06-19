On the 163rd birth anniversary of Dr. Jose P. Rizal

Tolentino urges Filipinos to value the ideals of Rizal; distributes aid to indigents, PWDs, seniors in Marikina, Quezon City

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Wednesday (June 19) led the distribution of financial assistance to 2,400 residents in four barangays in Marikina City and Quezon City.

At the same time, Tolentino gave wheelchairs to persons with disability (PWDs) and senior citizens in the four barangays, namely, Fortune and Marikina Heights in Marikina City, and Payatas and Commonwealth in Quezon City.

In his message, the senator reminded the audience of the 163rd birth anniversary of national hero, Dr. Jose P. Rizal, who was born in Calamba, Laguna on June 19, 1861.

"Dr. Jose Rizal loved his country so much that he gave his own life, so that we may have the freedom, rights, and privileges that we enjoy today," said the senator.

"I urge everyone to embrace the same ideals that Rizal fought for, including justice, freedom, and love of country, especially at this time when a looming threat is endangering our sovereignty," he added.

Tolentino, the principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2492, or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, and chair of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, appealed to the audience to support and include in their prayers the safety of fishers sailing to fishing grounds in the disputed areas in the West Philippine Sea, as well as Philippine Navy personnel patrolling the area.

On Tuesday, Tolentino, in an official letter, urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to seek the intervention and assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure the safety of resupply missions for Filipino soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Bajo de Masinloc.