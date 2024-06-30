Press Release

June 30, 2024 Bong Go reiterates support for MB Cup 2024 as games continue in Quezon City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots sports development during the ongoing MB Cup 2024 in Batasan Hills, Quezon City. The basketball tournament, initiated by Councilor Mikey Belmonte, continues to foster community engagement and healthy living among youth. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports and widely recognized as "Mr. Malasakit," Go expressed his ongoing support for the event that kicked off on June 23. His office attended the games again on Saturday, June 29, marking another milestone in promoting physical fitness and steering young individuals away from drug use. "Engaging in sports not only builds healthier bodies but also fortifies community spirit and keeps our youth away from harmful influences," Go stated, echoing his previous messages about the power of sports in creating a vibrant and healthy community. Go's Malasakit Team also distributed shirts to individuals during the event held at the Freedom Park V covered court in Barangay Batasan Hills, underscoring his commitment to enhancing sports facilities and opportunities for local youth. Go reaffirmed his continuous support for more sports events, recognizing their impact on youth development and communal collaboration. Through his initiative and in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission, Go has supported funding for various grassroots sports leagues and sports clinics, such as the MB Basketball Cup. He likewise mentioned some legislative measures that underscore his commitment to sports. The senator is one of the authors and co-sponsors of RA 11470, or the establishment of the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, Tarlac, which captures the government's commitment to paving an avenue for state-of-the-art facilities for student-athletes to uphold excellence in the academe and athletics at the same time. Moreover, his principal sponsorship of SBN 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act which he is also one of the authors, aims to establish a comprehensive national sports program, combining grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development, which has passed the Senate's final reading. "The National Academy of Sports and the Philippine National Games Act are crucial in ensuring our aspiring athletes get the opportunities, support, and training they need to excel," he underscored. The MB Cup will continue throughout the summer, promising more thrilling basketball and community-building activities in Quezon City. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.