Press Release

July 4, 2024 Opening Statement of Senator Cynthia A. Villar

Hearing on the Proposed Extension of and Amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law or Republic Act (RA) No. 11203

04 July 2024, Thursday, 10:00 A.M. Sen. C.M. Room This Public Hearing is the continuation of the hearing on the Proposed Amendments to Republic Act No. 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL), particularly extending the life of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), held on June 13, 2024. Last week, my staff and our secretariat support visited Isabela and Nueva Ecija and held technical working group and focus group discussions with our farmers and stakeholders on the RTL amendments and other bills of the Committee that are on deck for approval into law. The visits allowed them to actually see projects and programs now being implemented, and the ones being suggested to be funded by the RCEF going forward. Also, the trips enabled them to hear the true sentiments of our farmer-heroes and other stakeholders. We would like to put on record that we received the following Resolutions from Farmer Cooperatives and Associations (FCAs) from different parts of the country expressing their appreciation of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) and support to the extension of the RTL: 1. Resolution No. 07, Series of 2024 - from Makabilog Maynabo Tambo Irrigators Associatio, NIA Road Brgy. Las Piñas Peñaranda, Nueva Ecija A Resolution Expressing Our Appreciation To The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program And To Our Honorable Senator Cynthia A. Villar, Author Of Republic Act No. 11203 Known As The Rice Tariffication Law 2. Board Resolution Reporting their Full Utilization of the Machinery Given by RCEFand Expressing Gratitude to RCEF and Senator Villar for the Machinery - from Ginintuang Butil Farmers Association, Brgy. San Juan de Mata, Tarlac City, Tarlac 3. Resolution No. 5, Series of 2024 - from Bulacan Farmers Agriculture, Cooperative, Pala-Pala, San Ildefonso, Bulacan A Resolution Supporting And Upholding The Renewal Of RA 11203 Known As Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Sponsored By Cynthia A. Villar, Senate Chairman On Agriculture 4. Resolution Blg. 1 Taong 2024 - from Asosasyon ng Magbubukid ng Gatid, Barangay Gatid, Santa Cruz, Laguna Katitikang Hinilaw Sa Pangkaraniwang Pulong Ng Assosyan Ng Magbubukid Ng Gatid (AMAG) Na Ginanap Noong Ika 14-Hunyo, 2024sa Bahay Pulungan, Gatid, Santa Cruz, Laguna Ganap An Ikaw 9:00 Ng Umaga Na Naglalayong Pasalamatan Si Kagalang-Galang Senator Cynthia A. Villar Para Sa Mga Tulong Na Ipinagkaloob Sa Mga Magsasaka 5. A Resolution Expressing Gratitude And Appreciation To Senator Cynthia A. Villar, Senate Chairperson Committee On Food And Agrarian Reform And Message Of Support To Extend The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund - from Brgy. San Jose San Jacinto Pang. Farmers Association, Brgy. San Jose, San Jacinto, Pangasinan 6. Resolution No. 14, s. 2024 - from Saint Jerome's Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative, 3711 Bagabag, Nueva Ecija A Board Resolution Expressing Appreciation Of Saint Jerome's Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative To The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund Program Of The Department Of Agriculture Through Senator Cynthia A. Villar, Chair Of The Senate Committee In Agriculture And Food 7. Board Resolution No. 24-003, Series of 2024, dated June 25, 2024 Commending Honorable Senator Cynthia A. Villar, for actively taking part in the realization of the grant extended to the Farmers Cooperatives and Associations (FCAs) of various agricultural farm machineries and equipment under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Program being implemented by Philippine Center for PostHarvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) - from Pila Laguna Agriculture Cooperative (PILAC), Municipality of Pila, Laguna 8. Resolution No. 06-001, S. 2024 - from Santiago Amos Credit and Development Cooperative, Magsaysay Ave., Victory Norte, Santiago City A Resolution Expressing Appreciation And Support To The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Program 9. Resolution No. 001, Series of 2024 - from Network of Responsible Citizens of Muñoz Agriculture Cooperative (NRCMAC), #801 J. Martin Street, Poblacion East, Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija A Resolution To Request The National Government Through The Department Of Agriculture And Its Authorized Agency The Philippine Center For Postharvest Development And Mechanization To Continue And Extend Said Grant To Different Group Of Associations, Cooperatives, Local Government Units And Other Forms Of Organizations Under Rice Mechanization Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Mechanization Component from Region I to VI 10. Board Resolution No. 38, Series of 2024 - from St. Catherine Parish of Nueva Vizcaya Multipurpose Cooperative, Rizal Blvd., Banggot, Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya Resolution Expressing Appreciation To Senator Cynthia A. Villar, Chairperson Of Senate Committee On Agriculture And Food For Choosing Saint Catherine Parish Of Nueva Vizcaya Multipurpose Cooperative As One Of The Beneficiaries Of The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund Of The Department Of Agriculture 11. Board Resolution No.04, Series of 2024 - from Tangal Bingit Farmers Association Inc., #416 Hi-Way San Jose, Urdaneta City Pangasinan A Resolution Expressing Appreciation To The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) And Senator Cynthia A. Villar, Principal Author And Proponent Of R.A.11203, Otherwise Known As The Rice Tariffication Law; and 12. Resolution No. 10, Series of 2024 - from Alitaya Gueguesangen-Amansabina Irrigator's Association, Brgy. Amansabina, Mangaldan, Pangasinan Board Resolution Expressing Appreciation To The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) And To Senator Cynthia Villar Author Of Republic Act No. 11203 Otherwise Known As The Rice Tariffication Law