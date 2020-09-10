Photo Release

September 10, 2020 P8 Billion for ‘Murang Kuryente Act’: Sen. Imee Marcos exclaims that “cheap electricity is very expensive” after learning that P8 billion has been allotted as a subsidy to the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management (PSALM) Corporation for 2021. Marcos' sudden outburst came after Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, during the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee on the proposed budget for next year Thursday, September 10, 2020, said that the P8 billion subsidy for PSALM is intended for the implementation of the Murang Kuryente Act. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)