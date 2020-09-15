Photo Release

September 15, 2020 On COA-flagged travel expenses of CHR: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the hybrid Finance Committee hearing on the proposed P860.5 million budget of the Commission on Human Rights for 2021 Tuesday, September 15, 2020, cites the 2019 Commission on Audit report red-flagging the agency’s violations on the purchase of airline tickets for the past three years. “I think there should be a fair warning given that this has been ongoing for three years since 2016,” Marcos said, stressing that with the new normal conditions, travel expenses should be reduced. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)