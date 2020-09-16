Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Go on BFP modernization: Sen. Bong Go expresses his support for the passage of Senate Bill No. 1832 or the BFP Modernization Act of 2020, and lauds Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa for prioritizing the measure. “I have reiterated countless times that now is the time to upgrade the facilities and capabilities of the BFP. We should be proactive in combating any kind of catastrophe thus, it is fitting that our firefighters be given the best tools for their own safety and the safety of our countrymen,” Go said in his co-sponsorship speech during the hybrid session Wednesday, September 16, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)