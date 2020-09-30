Photo Release

September 30, 2020 Physically Present in Today’s Session: Senators Francis Tolentino, Panfilo Lacson, Manuel “Lito” Lapid and Win Gatchalian enter the plenary session hall, coming from the Senate executive lounge, to attend the regular hybrid afternoon session. The four senators, along with Sen. Pia Cayetano and Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, physically attended Wednesday’s session, September 30, 2020 while 16 of their colleagues were virtually present. (Alex Nueva España /Senate PRIB)