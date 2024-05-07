Photo Release

May 7, 2024 A gold standard in the legal community: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during the plenary session Tuesday, May 7, 2024, describes the late Sen. Rene Saguisag as the gold standard in the legal community. Villanueva said Saguisag was an honest and good natured lawyer and human rights defender. “They say the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice. I say, I have never seen anyone who fought as hard and as fiercely as (Tito) Sen. Rene in bending this proverbial arc to bring justice to the oppressed, the down-trodden, and the poor and disenfranchised Filipinos,” he said. “Senator Saguisag has gone home to our Lord; he is no longer with us, but he left the Filipino people an enduring legacy – to learn from, to aspire, to abide by, and to pin our hopes on,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)