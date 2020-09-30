Photo Release

September 30, 2020 Tolentino Co-Sponsors SB 1855: Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government, co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 1855 which seeks to make the position of a cooperatives development officer mandatory in local government units (LGUs). “It is my firm belief that mandating the position of cooperative development officer in the LGU will form a strong link among the coop ecosystem in the locality, the needs of the community and the strategic considerations of the executive authority by facilitating tailor-fit partnerships and contextualized cooperation that puts emphasis in the grassroots level,” Tolentino said in his co-sponsorship during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 30, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)