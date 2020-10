Photo Release

October 6, 2020 SP Listens to CREATE Interpellation: Senate President Vicente Sotto III listens intently to the interpellation on Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The measure seeks an outright five percent cut in the corporate income tax rate and tailor-fitted incentives for investors. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)