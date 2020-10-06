Photo Release

October 6, 2020 Senate Ratifies ALS Bill: The Senate in its hybrid plenary session on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, ratifies the committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill 1365 and House Bill 6910 or the act institutionalizing the Alternative Learning System in basic education for out-of-school children in special cases and adults. Sen. Win Gatchalian, principal sponsor of the measure, said the bill, once enacted into law, will help around 28 million out-of-school children and youth. "The law on ALS will be one of government's primary means of providing these millions of Filipino learners with a second chance to obtain accessible quality education, earn a decent income, and uplift their lives," Gatchalian said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)