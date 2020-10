Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Win tackles GCG proposed budget: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Finance Subcommittee E, presides over the hybrid hearing Wednesday, October 7, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG) amounting to P192 million. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)