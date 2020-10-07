Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Army's role in Peñafrancia Festival: Sen. Francis Tolentino asks B/Gen. Henry Robinson Jr., who took over the helm of the Camarines Sur-based 9th Infantry Division last May, on the participation of the Philippine Army during the Peñafrancia Festival in Naga City last month. Robinson, who was promoted to the rank of Major General, said the Army augmented and gave extra support to the police deployment in the area. The Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments deliberated on the ad interim appointments and nominations of 30 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Wednesday, October 7, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)