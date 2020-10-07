Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Renaming Del Monte Ave. to FPJ Ave.: Sen. Lito Lapid pushes for the renaming of Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City to Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ) Avenue in recognition of the greatness of "Da King of Masa." During the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Works on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Lapid related how close his family was to FPJ and his late father, Fernando Poe Sr. He authored Senate Bill 1822 to honor FPJ's immense contributions to the Philippine culture and the arts. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)