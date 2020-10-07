Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Zubiri sponsors SB 1844: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri sponsors on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Senate Bill No. 1844 which seeks to authorize the President to expedite the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses and certifications in times of national emergency. “This new measure, Senate Bill 1844, is made under the same principle as that of Bayanihan 2 provisions, only expanding the President’s authority beyond this current pandemic or state of national emergency as the measure will also apply to any national emergency we might face in the future,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session. He thanked his co-authors, namely Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Sen. Panfilo Lacson for shaping the measure and making sure that it is responsive to the needs of the country amid the current crisis. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)