Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Senate ratifies Cooperative Month bill: Senate President Vicente Sotto III leads the upper chamber in ratifying the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill 1807 and House Bill 5422 declaring the month of October every year as the National Cooperative Month during its hybrid plenary session on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The bill mandates the Cooperative Development Authority to conduct activities and programs promoting the principles and values of cooperatives and encourage cooperative movement. (Albert Calvelo /Senate PRIB)