October 7, 2020 Villanueva expects answers on COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials: Sen. Joel Villanueva confirms the assertion made by Sen. Francis Tolentino that the Department of Science and Technology has taken over the function of the Department of Health in conducting Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials. Villanueva, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, October 7, 2020, also pointed out that the National Economic Development Authority made its assumption that by the second or third quarter of 2021, there will be a vaccine already. “We are in agreement that there must be a clear plan on the conduct of clinical trials. Both the DOST and the DOH are part of the IATF and must have a clear standard on the conduct of clinical trials, amidst the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country,” Villanueva said, as he urges the DOST to have a ready answer once the Senate deliberates on the agency’s proposed 2021 budget.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)