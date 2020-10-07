Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Dela Rosa cosponsors SB 1844: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa urges his colleagues to support the passage of Senate Bill No. 1844 which seeks to authorize the President to expedite the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses and certifications in times of national emergencies. According to Dela Rosa, the measure could improve the bureaucratic process and delivery of service as well as lessen the burden of the Filipino people in dealing with the government during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are living in difficult times and I join the frustration of President Duterte. Corruption still plagues the country and we must not stop fighting it,” Dela Rosa said during the Senate's hybrid plenary session Wednesday, October 7, 2020. (Albert Clavelo/Senate PRIB).