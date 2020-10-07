Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Preserve the integrity of the Senate: During the period of interpellation on the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE bill, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon stresses that whatever policy the Senate proposes concerning a non-revenue generation measure can be subjected to the line-item veto. "I don't want to weaken the Senate by making it inutile insofar as policy issues are concerned. In order to preserve the integrity of the institution but at the same time preserve the objective of the CREATE bill, we are proposing to split this bill into two," Drilon said during the hybrid plenary session on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)