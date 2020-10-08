Photo Release

October 8, 2020 Go lauds DFA: Sen. Bong Go, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee G, October 8, 2020, commends the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for its efforts in bringing home thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and for maintaining good diplomatic relationship with other countries while safeguarding the independent foreign policy of the President. He also signified his full support for the proposed P22 billion budget of the DFA for 2021. “I fully support the budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs and continue to applaud all your initiatives during this very difficult time for the country and the world,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)