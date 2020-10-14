Photo Release

October 14, 2020 Pacquiao Sponsors Senate Resolution No. 540: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao sponsors Senate Resolution No. 540 taking into consideration Senate Resolution No. 545, congratulating members of the Jesus is Lord Church (JIL) for celebrating its 42nd founding anniversary on Oct. 25, 2020. SRN 540 was introduced by Sen. Sonny Angara while Pacquiao authored SRN 545. “JIL has extensively contributed in community development through giving assistance to the needy, organizing diverse socio-civic activities and extending help in times of calamities,” Pacquiao said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, October 14, 2020. ((Screen grab/Senate PRIB)