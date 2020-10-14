Photo Release

October 14, 2020 DPWH Contribution for Covid-19 Response: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing Wednesday, October 14, 2020 on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), asks Public Works Secretary Mark Villar what was the agency’s contribution for the government's Covid-19 response. Villar said of the P283.7 billion allocation for the agency from Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, P135 billion was already released with Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) from the Department of Budget and Management, while the remaining amount has yet to be released. Aside from the P135 billion, the DPWH allocated another P3 to P4 billion from its own budget for the construction of quarantine facilities. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)