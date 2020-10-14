Photo Release

October 14, 2020 Villar Questions Villar: Taking her turn to question Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Sen. Cynthia Villar asks for updates on the construction of two roads leading to Las Pinas -- the NAIAX extension and the C5 extension road segment going to CAVITEX -- during the virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee A, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 on the proposed budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways for next year. The younger Villar said these roads are now awaiting the go-signal from the National Economic Development Authority and will be completed before the end of the term of President Rodrigo Duterte. The senator also commented that she has not seen the Secretary since the start of the lockdown. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)