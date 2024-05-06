Photo Release

May 6, 2024 Becoming Filipino: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, heads the consultative meeting Monday, May 6, 2024, on a proposal to grant Filipino citizenship to Bennie Francois Boatwright III, former import of San Miguel Beer. Resource persons from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Solicitor General (SolGen), Bureau of Immigration (BI), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police, vouched for Boatwright’s character and integrity. “He is very humble, doesn’t ask for VIP treatment, easy to talk to and responsible. I don’t think he has ever been charged with a technical foul by referees…which is a testament to his character. We think we have the right person to naturalize for our Gilas team,” said Erika Dy of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)