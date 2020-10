Photo Release

October 14, 2020 CREATE Bill Amendments: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, October 14, 2020, listens to the amendments introduced by her colleagues to the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill, formerly called the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (Citira), which seeks an outright five percent cut in the corporate income tax rate and tailor-fitted incentives for investors.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)