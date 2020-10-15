Photo Release

October 15, 2020 Senate Ratifies Doktor para sa Bayan Act: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, thanks his colleagues for the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1520 and House Bill No. 6756 or Doktor Para sa Bayan Act. “This report has been the result of hard work and dedication of all members of the panel from both Houses of Congress as well as the valuable support and assistance from our resource persons and technical staff,” Villanueva said during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, October 15, 2020. The bill establishes the Medical Scholarship and Return Service Program for deserving Filipino students with priority for qualified applicants from municipalities without government physicians to achieve the goal of assigning of at least one doctor for every municipality in the country.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)