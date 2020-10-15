Photo Release

October 15, 2020 Keeping a Safe Distance: Senators Win Gatchalian and Joel Villanueva observe social distancing while waiting for the resumption of the hybrid plenary session Thursday, October 15, 2020. The Senate, during the session, ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1520 and House Bill No. 6756 or Doktor Para sa Bayan Act. The chamber also continued deliberations on the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)