Photo Release

October 16, 2020 Marcos Backs Cash Assistance to Rice Farmers: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform Friday, October 16, 2020, signifies her support for the approval of proposed Senate Joint Resolution No. 12 which seeks to authorize the use of the excess collection of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) under the Rice Tariffication Law as cash assistance to rice farmers to be included in the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA). Marcos also pushed for the investigation of alleged undervaluation happening in the BOC, including the P1.4 billion undervaluation involving 40 erring rice importers. “I fully support the joint resolution that the excess collections be carried over into the regular budget of the Department of Agriculture for 2021 and also the suggestion that it should be allotted for crop diversification,” Marcos said. The committee, during the virtual hearing, approved Joint Resolution No. 12. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)