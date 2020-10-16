Photo Release

October 16, 2020 Christmas Gift to Farmers: Sen. Nancy Binay pushes for the distribution of cash assistance to farmers before Christmas to alleviate their suffering amid the falling palay prices. During the virtual hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform on Senate Joint Resolution No. 12, Friday, October 16, 2020, Binay asked Agriculture Sec. William Dar to provide the senators a copy of the list of the 1.1 million farmers who are eligible for the cash assistance under Republic Act 11203 or the law which created the P10 billion Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund. Binay said she hopes that the cash assistance would be distributed as soon as possible so that rice farmers could have a merry Christmas this year. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)