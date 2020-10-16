Photo Release

October 16, 2020 Arrest Technical Smuggling: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri asks Agriculture Sec. William Dar what steps are taken by the agency to stop technical smuggling where unscrupulous traders mix mechanically-deboned meat with choice meat cuts and sell in the market at a cheaper price to the disadvantage of local poultry and hog raisers in the country. Dar admitted smuggling is very hard to beat and it needs whole of nation approach. Zubiri, in a virtual hearing on the proposed P86.3 billion DA budget, Friday, October 16, 2020, also said that he will support additional allocation for the agency’s intelligence fund to strengthen its inspection service. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)