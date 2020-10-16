Photo Release

October 16, 2020 Senate marks 104th anniversary: Singer-actress Ciara Sotto (center) representing the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc., leads the turnover of donation of health packs to the frontliners of the Pasay City Health Office and the Senate’s utility workers. The donation is part of the celebration of the Senate’s 104th Anniversary which is being celebrated today, Friday, October 16, 2020, with the theme “Matatag na Senado, Kabalikat ng Pilipino.” Also in photo are Deputy Secretary Enrique Luis Papa of the External Affairs and Relations (second from left), Director Irah Ruth Borinaga (second from right) of the Office of the Senate Secretary; Dr. Marilou Ocampo (third from left) of the Pasay City General Hospital, Dr. Lourdes San Juan (Second from right) of Pasay City Health Office, and Raymar Paray of Philcare Manpower Services (right). (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)