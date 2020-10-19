Photo Release

October 19, 2020 DA 2021 Budget Hearing Continues: Sen. Cynthia Villar presides over the second virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B on the proposed P86.3 billion budget of the Department of Agriculture and its attached agencies and corporations, Monday, October 19, 2020. During the hearing, Villar informed the panel that she personally commissioned a study to determine which provinces are planting hybrid and inbred seeds. “This study, which showed 15 provinces planting hybrid seeds and 42 provinces planting inbred seeds, will help prevent the overlapping of beneficiaries served by the National Rice Program and the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program,” Villar said. (Screengrab/ Senate PRIB)